Sempra, Saudi Aramco sign Port Arthur LNG deal

Sempra Energy and Saudi Aramco subsidiaries have signed a Heads of Agreement for the purchase of 5 million tons per year of liquefied natural gas offtake from the Port Arthur LNG export facility, under development in Port Arthur, Texas.

The agreement is expected to result in a 20-year LNG sale-and-purchase (Spa) agreement between the companies revolving around the $8.9 billion Port Arthur complex.

Deal also include equity investment

The deal also provides a 25% equity investment in Phase 1 of Port Arthur LNG by Saudi Aramco, Kallanish Energy reports. The agreement was signed on Wednesday by Sempra LNG and Aramco Services Co.

“The agreement with Sempra LNG is a major step forward in Saudi Aramco’s long-term strategy to become a leading global LNG player,” said Amin Nasser, Saudi Aramco’s CEO and president, in a statement.

He added, “With global demand for LNG expected to grow by around 4% per year and likely to exceed 500 million metric tons a year by 2035, we see significant opportunities in this market and will continue to pursue strategic partnerships which enable us to meet rising global demand for LNG.”

Unit includes two trains

The Port Arthur facility will include two trains or units, up to three storage tanks and associated facilities. It would be capable of producing roughly 11 million tons annually.

Development of the facility is dependent on obtaining additional customer commitments, securing remaining permits, securing financing and making a final investment decision. That decision is expected in the first quarter of 2020.

Last month, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission gave the company approval to site, construct and operate the facility. It would be located on a previously approved but unbuilt import terminal site.

Bechtel already selected

Last year, Port Arthur Lng selected Bechtel for the engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning contractor for the project, subject to reaching a definitive agreement.

The Polish Oil & Gas Co. (Pgnig) has signed a definitive 20-year sale-and-purchase agreement. In June 2017, Sempra signed a memorandum of understanding with the Korea Gas Corp. (Kogas) for potential participation in the project.

Port Arthur is one of five North American LNG projects being developed by California-based Sempra Energy.

Port Arthur could become 1 of largest LNG facilities in North America

It could become one of the largest LNG export facilities in North America with up to eight trains or about 45 million tons per year of LNG production capacity, the company previously said.

Commenting on the Saudi Aramco deal, Giles Farrer, Wood Mackenzie research director, said: “If converted to a sales-and-purchase agreement (Spa), this will be one of the largest LNG deals ever signed and the largest deal signed since 2013. This is a signal of Aramco’s intent to become a global gas player and develop a broad LNG portfolio. As the energy transition intensifies, we are seeing oil-focused NOCs (national oil companies) following major international oil companies by diversifying their exposure away from oil and into gas and LNG.

Aramco looking in other venues

“Further moves into other major LNG provinces by Aramco are likely, with the company rumored to be interested in LNG-focussed acquisitions in Arctic Russia, Australia and other markets,” he added.

Farrer said it’s unclear what the final destination of Saudi Aramco’s LNG will be. There continues to be a long-term expectation that, in time, Saudi Arabia will import LNG to be used for power generation. Wood Mackenzie expects Saudi Aramco will use the Port Arthur LNG volume to establish a global portfolio as it seeks to become a global gas player.

“To establish its LNG marketing operation, we expect Saudi Aramco to build on its broad expertise in crude oil and products marketing, while also leveraging Saudi Arabia’s diplomatic ties. To facilitate this, Saudi Aramco recently started trading LNG, selling its first LNG cargo into India in April,” according to Farrer.

“If the deal is completed, this is likely to mean the Port Arthur facility can proceed to Fid by the end of 2019 or early 2020. Sempra, the project sponsor, has already signed a 2 Mtpa deal to supply PGNIG from Port Arthur. This deal will take total contract volumes from the 11 Mtpa facility to 7 Mtpa, a level that should be sufficient to secure debt finance. As such, we expect debt raising to now be accelerated to facilitate Fid.”